Silicon Valley's Zach Woods Joins Veep Creator Armando Iannucci's Sci-Fi Comedy Pilot Avenue 5 at HBO

Silicon Valley star Zach Woods is making tracks to Avenue 5, HBO’s sci-fi comedy pilot from Veep creator Armando Iannucci.

The potential series, which the cabler describes as a futuristic satire set mostly in space, stars Hugh Laurie as the captain of the intergalactic cruise ship Avenue 5. Woods will play the series-regular role of Matt Spencer, Avenue 5’s head of Customer Relations. Despite being a nihilist, Matt is a nice guy who can’t wait to get to the end of his final cruise before promotion to a more senior role on Earth. He has a performance background, but gave up trying to make it as an entertainer years ago.

Avenue 5‘s ensemble also includes Rebecca Front (Humans) and Suzy Nakamura (Dr. Ken). HBO ordered a pilot as well as several back-up scripts in September.

Woods’ casting comes three months after TVLine reported that production on Silicon Valley‘s sixth (and possibly final) season — which will include Woods — has been delayed until Summer 2019, a move that will likely keep the series off the air until 2020.