Ratings: This Is Us Rebounds With Beth Backstory, black-ish Eyes Lows

NBC’s This Is Us this Tuesday drew 7.6 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, ticking up from last week’s series-low demo to end a four-episode slide while as usual leading the night in that measure.

Bookending the family drama, Ellen’s Game of Games (6.1 mil/1.4) dipped, while New Amsterdam (5.6 mil/1.0) was steady.

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (12.7 mil/1.2) slipped two tenths, FBI (9 mil/0.9) dipped one tenth and New Orleans (7 mil/0.8) was steady.

FOX | With their penultimate episodes of at least the season, Lethal Weapon (3.3 mil/0.8) rose, while The Gifted (1.6 mil/0.5) was flat.

ABC | black-ish (2.9 mil/0.7) dipped to new series lows, while American Housewife (4.4 mil/0.9), The Kids Are Alright (3.4 mil/0.7), Splitting Up Together (2.4 mil/0.6) and The Rookie (3.5 mil/0.6) were steady — though the latter dipped to a new audience low.

