Nightflyers Cancelled at Syfy

It’s one and done for Nightflyers: Syfy has cancelled the space-set horror drama, which was based on the novella by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. Per our sister site Deadline, the culprit was low ratings.

Set in the year 2093, the series followed eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who embark on an expedition to the edge of our solar system aboard the Nightflyer, in the hope of making contact with alien life. But when terrifying and violent events begin to take place, they start to question each other — and surviving the journey proves harder than anyone thought. The cast includes Eoin Macken (The Night Shift), Sam Strike (EastEnders), Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Angus Sampson (Fargo Season 2), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Last Ship), Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), David Ajala (Falling Water) and Brían F. O’Byrne (Aquarius).

Syfy took an unorthodox approach to Nightflyers‘ rollout, premiering al 10 Season 1 episodes over 10 consecutive-ish days in December — all with limited commercial interruption.

