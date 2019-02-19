Luke Cage's Mike Colter to Battle Evil in CBS Drama Pilot From Good Wife EPs

A Good Wife reunion is underway at CBS, courtesy of the network’s drama pilot Evil.

Mike Colter has booked a leading role on the potential series, which hails from The Good Wife co-creators Robert and Michelle King. (Colter has previously appeared on both The Good Wife and spinoff The Good Fight as drug lord Lemond Bishop.)

As previously reported, Evil centers on a skeptical female psychologist (Katja Herbers, Westworld) who joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor to investigate paranormal phenomena. Colter will co-star as David DaCosta, the aforementioned priest-to-be.

Colter is coming off a run as the titular indestructible superhero in Marvel’s Luke Cage, which was cancelled at Netflix in October after two seasons. The streaming service has since severed ties with Marvel TV completely, axing fellow comic-book dramas Iron Fist, Daredevil and, most recently, The Punisher and Jessica Jones.

Evil is one of more than a dozen pilots in contention at CBS for the Fall 2019 season, along with a spinoff of the Dick Wolf procedural FBI, a new take on Frankenstein and the spy thriller Surveillance, to name a few. To see all of the broadcast TV pilots currently in the running, check out our handy pilot guide.