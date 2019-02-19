Ratings: Manifest Dips With Finale, as Renew/Cancel Decision Looms

NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions wrapped its freshman run on Monday night with 10.5 million total viewers — a season high — while staying steady in the demo, with a 1.7. (Read recap.)

Leading out of that, bubble drama Manifest (5.4 mil/1.0) dipped 10 percent and a tenth with its finale, which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “B+.”

Elsewhere….

ABC | A steady Bachelor (6.5 mil/1.9) led the night in the demo, while The Good Doctor (6.2 mil/1.1, read recap) ticked up.

FOX | The Resident (5.1 mil/0.9) ticked down. The Passage (3.5 mil/0.9) dipped to a new audience low while steady in the demo.

CBS | The Neighborhood (6.5 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths, while Man With a Plan (5.3 mil/0.9) dipped one tenth. Magnum P.I. (back from a three-week hiatus with 5.9 mil/0.8) and Bull (6.7 mil/0.7) each added eyeballs while steady in the demo.

