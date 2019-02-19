Arrested Development Season 5B Premiere Date Set at Netflix

The stair car is gassed up and ready for a few more hop-ons. Netflix on Tuesday announced that Arrested Development will return for the second half of its fifth (and final?) season on Friday, March 15. The eight-episode drop comes nearly 10 months after the first batch of Season 5 installments, which were released back in May.

To go with the big announcement, Netflix also shared this poster for Season 5B:

You can't handle the Bluth. Arrested Development returns March 15 pic.twitter.com/07UA4hJlgB — Arrested Development (@arresteddev) February 19, 2019

As previously reported, the odds are not in Arrested Development‘s favor to return for a sixth season (particularly in the wake of that disastrous New York Times piece). “I’ve learned to say ‘Never say never,'” co-star David Cross recently remarked on a potential Season 6, “but I can’t see it happening again, I think for a number of reasons.”

The first half of Arrested Development Season 5 closed with at least a half-dozen dangling plot threads. Among them: Lucille’s plan involving Lucille 2’s disappearance was falling apart; Michael was on the verge of incriminating himself; Lindsay was still M.I.A.; and Tony Wonder was probably dead (read finale recap).

