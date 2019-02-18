Veep: Selina Meyer Hits the Campaign Trail (Again) in Final Season Trailer

It’s been nearly two years since an episode of Veep aired on HBO — but Selina Meyer hasn’t changed at all during her time away.

The premium cabler on Monday (aka Presidents Day, fittingly) released a trailer for Veep‘s seventh and final season, which will find Selina making yet another play for the presidency. And if you thought she could get through a campaign without swearing, ridiculing her staff or insulting most of the American people, you’d be very, very wrong. (“I was a game-changer!” Selina yells at one point in the video above. “I took a dump on the glass ceiling!”)

But Selina isn’t the only one with her eyes on the White House: Jonah Ryan is also running for president (as revealed in the Season 6 finale), and he’s apparently campaigning on an anti-vaccination platform, as if you’d expect anything less.

Earlier this month, at the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour, showrunner David Mandel said Season 7 reached “a very natural point, storytelling-wise,” adding that “it’s the right ending for America.”

Veep’s seven-episode final season kicks off Sunday, March 31 at 10:30/9:30c.

