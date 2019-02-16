John Mulaney to Host SNL in March

John Mulaney is returning to his roots: The former Saturday Night Live writer will host the late-night program on March 2.

Mulaney previously took the SNL hosting reins on April 14, 2018. The announcement was made during Saturday’s Don Cheadle-led broadcast.

In addition, NBC has confirmed that Thomas Rhett will serve as musical guest, marking his first time on the late-night sketch comedy series.

Mulaney recently provided the voice of Peter Porker/Spider-Ham in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He is also part of the voice cast of Netflix’s animated series Big Mouth.

Are you looking forward to Mulaney’s hosting stint? Drop a comment below.