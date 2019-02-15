YOU Adds Gotham's Robin Lord Taylor in Recurring Role for Season 2

Gotham may be coming to an end, but Robin Lord Taylor won’t spend any time on the unemployment line: The actor has booked a recurring role on YOU‘s second season.

According to our sister site Deadline, which broke the news of Taylor’s casting, he will play a character named Will on the Lifetime-turned-Netflix series. Described as a “thoughtful, personable and highly intelligent guy” who deals with unpleasant people as part of his job, Will gets trapped in a bad situation during Season 2. (We’ll just go ahead and theorize that resident stalker Joe Goldberg has something to do with that.)

Taylor is best known for portraying Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin) on Fox’s Gotham, which is currently airing its fifth and final season on Thursdays at 8/7c. His other TV credits include The Walking Dead and Law & Order.

And Taylor isn’t YOU‘s only recent cast addition: The Los Angeles-set second season has also recruited Haunting of Hill House breakout Victoria Pedretti as aspiring chef Love Quinn, as well as James Scully (Heathers) and Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin).

A timetable for YOU‘s return has not yet been announced. Are you intrigued by Taylor’s casting? Tell us in the comments below.