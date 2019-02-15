This Is Us EP: Miguel Isn't Getting His Backstory Episode, After All

Turns out, Miguel Rivas’ past is going to take a while longer to unfurl than previously thought.

This Is Us co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker tells TVLine that, rather than fitting Rebecca’s second husband’s past into a single, Jon Huertas-centric hour, “His is one that we’re going to spread [out]. It’s not going to be all condensed into one episode.”

At Comic-Con in July 2018, Huertas mentioned that his character would be the focus of an episode similar to the upcoming deep dive into Beth’s past. Instead, Aptaker says, “We’re peeling back the layers of Miguel and his relationship with his family over the next few years, in bits and pieces.” He points out that Season 3’s Thanksgiving installment introduced the adult versions of Miguel’s children and explored his fraught relationship with them after his divorce from Shelly.

“We’ll continue to do that and see how those relationships have evolved over the years,” the EP adds. “But right now, the plan is to keep it ongoing, instead of doing one all-in episode.”

But if the Pearsons’ saga has taught us anything, it’s that nothing in life is a given. The current Miguel-related plan “could change,” Aptaker acknowledges. “Things change.” —With reporting by Dave Nemetz