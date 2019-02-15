Last Man Standing Sneak Peek: Meet Chuck's 'New' Bride

Last Man Standing neighbor Chuck Larabee is heading back to the altar — and his blushing bride may look a little different to you.

As previously reported, the role of Carol will now be played by sitcom vet Tisha Campbell (Martin, My Wife and Kids). She replaces Erika Alexander, who played the part during the Tim Allen sitcom’s original ABC run.

Campbell makes her debut in the first of Friday’s two (yes, two!) new episodes (Fox, 8/7c). In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Carol and Vanessa are working on centerpieces for the big day when Jen (newly promoted series regular Krista Marie Yu) comes into the kitchen to tell Vanessa that Mandy and Kristin are fighting.

Chuck and Carol’s vow renewal will feature the return of two fan-favorite guest stars: Jay Leno as Outdoor Man mechanic Joe, and Bill Engvall as Reverend Paul. In the episode, titled “The Best Man,” Mike plans to take his officiating to the “next level” — whatever that means. Then at 8:30 pm, Ed fills in for Chuck and takes a new approach to Outdoor Man security. Meanwhile, Mandy and Kyle decide to combine their finances.

Press PLAY on the exclusive clip below, then hit the comments with your reactions to Last Man‘s (latest) recast.