Ratings: Grey's Eyes New Low But Still Tops Night, Titan Games Ends Slide

Grey’s Anatomy this Thursday drew 6.5 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating (read recap), ticking down on both counts to match and hit series lows.

Leading out of that, A Million Little Things (5 mil/1.0, read recap) and HTGAWM (2.6 mil/0.6, read recap) were steady in the demo, though the later hit a new audience low.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Gotham (2.32 mil/0.6, read post mortem) dipped to a new audience low and was down a tenth in the demo. The Orville (3.1 mil/0.7) was steady.

CBS | Leading out of Big Bangverse reruns, Mom (7.6 mil/1.1) and Fam (5.5 mil/0.8) each slipped two tenths in the demo, while S.W.A.T. (5.6 mil/0.9) ticked up.

NBC | Titan Games (4.3 mil/1.1) ended its 5-week slide by ticking up. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2.6 mil/0.8) and Will & Grace (3 mil/0.7) each dipped a tenth, while SVU (4.2 mil/0.8) was steady.

