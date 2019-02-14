Happy Valen-Timeless Day, Clockblockers!

The writers of NBC’s now-finished time-travel series offered up one last deleted scene Thursday, releasing some footage cut from the show’s finale, which aired in December 2018.

Given the Feb. 14 release date, this particular scene is fittingly romantic — though it takes place during a different holiday. In the video below, Lucy and Wyatt engage in a little pillow talk on Christmas, a conversation that begins with Lucy admitting, “If last Christmas someone had said that this is where I’d be this Christmas, I’d say they were insane.”

Wyatt then presents Lucy with a thoughtful present to mark their holiday together. And although Lucy doesn’t have anything for Wyatt in return, his response to her lack of a gift will make ‘shippers everywhere swoon.

The Timeless series finale drew 3.22 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, marking its biggest audience since the Season 1 finale while matching both Season’s 2’s average (2.5 mil/0.6) and its finale (2.4 mil/0.6) in the demo. TVLine readers gave the closure-filled (…yet Season 3-teasing) finale an average grade of “A-.”

Watch the full Lucy/Wyatt deleted scene below, then drop a comment with your thoughts!