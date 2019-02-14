This calls for a blood cocktail! Netflix on Thursday announced that cannibalism comedy Santa Clarita Diet will return for Season 3 on Friday, March 29. The reveal was accompanied by the following montage, which puts a zombie-esque spin on traditional wedding vows:

For the initiated, Santa Clarita Diet stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as Shiela and Joel, husband and wife realtors whose lives are forever changed when Shiela goes through a physical transformation and begins craving human flesh. Rounding out the cast are Liv Hewson (Top of the Lake) as Joel and Sheila’s daughter Abby, and Skyler Gisondo (Vacation) as next-door neighbor Eric.

Barrymore can currently be seen as a judge on CBS’ reality competition series The World’s Best. Meanwhile, Olyphant is set to reprise his role as Seth Bullock in HBO’s long-awaited Deadwood movie (premiering this spring; exact date TBA).

Additional upcoming Netflix premiere dates include The Umbrella Academy (Friday, Feb. 15), Turn Up Charlie (Friday, March 15), Queer Eye (Friday, March 15), Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Friday, April 5) and Stranger Things (Thursday, July 4). (For more, visit TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard.)

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the Santa Clarita Diet return date announcement, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re looking forward to Season 3.