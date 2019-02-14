MacGyver Video: Is the 'New Jack' Up for 'Babysitting a Walking Genius Bar'?

Two weeks after George Eads’ Jack Dalton bid the Phoenix crew a sad adieu, MacGyver this Friday meets his new handler. And she frankly looks to be a handful.

In the episode “K9 + Smugglers + New Recruit” (airing Friday at 8/7c, CBS), Mac & Co. get a surprising introduction to Jack’s hand-picked replacement, Desiree Nguyen aka “Desi” (played by The Haunting of Hill House‘s Levy Tran), after which they are promptly assigned to escort and protect an ATF gun-sniffing dog who has a bounty on his furry little head.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Mac (played by Lucas Till) meets Desi under most unexpected circumstances, then learns that she had serious reservations about doing her ol’ pal Jack a solid by “babysitting the walking Genius Bar and his friends.” But after a minute or so of getting to actually know MacGyver (and his household’s so-so security system), will Desi change her tune? Press play above to see what happens.

