Less than 24 hours before its launch, DC Universe has released an extended first look at its second live-action series Doom Patrol.

The unlikely band of superheroes includes Robotman (The Affair‘s Brandan Fraser), Negative Man (White Collar‘s Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman (Two and a Half Men‘s April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Orange Is the New Black‘s Diane Guerrero), all led by mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Penny Dreadful‘s Timothy Dalton).

“Following the mysterious disappearance of The Chief, these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be,” according to the official logline. They’re called to action by none other than Cyborg (EastEnders‘ Joivan Wade), who comes to them with “a mission hard to refuse.”

The full-length trailer previews how each member of the Doom Patrol wound up with superhuman abilities. The 15-episode season will get a weekly roll out, beginning Friday, Feb. 15.

In addition to Doom Patrol, DC Universe’s original scripted slate includes Titans (which was previously renewed for Season 2) and the animated Young Justice: Outsiders. Upcoming series include fellow ‘toon Harley Quinn (voiced by Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco), as well as Stargirl and Swamp Thing.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then tell us if you plan to check out Friday’s series premiere.