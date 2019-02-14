All That Revival Ordered at Nick, With Kenan Thompson On Board as EP

Ready yet, get set, it’s… an All That revival. Nickelodeon is set to revive its iconic sketch-comedy series, with original cast member Kenan Thompson on board as an executive producer, Variety reports. The revival will feature a new cast of ‘tweens and appearances by former cast members.

All That, aka the kiddie version of Saturday Night Live, ran for 10 seasons between 1994-2005 and launched the careers of Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon and Jamie Lynn Spears, among others. It spawned several spinoffs (including Kenan and Kel and The Amanda Show), as well as a feature-length film (Good Burger).

In addition, Nickelodeon is poised to launch multiple SpongeBob SquarePants spinoffs focused on side characters from the long-running cartoon, as well as a limited series revival of Are You Afraid of the Dark? The latter is set to premiere on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Also on tap is a revival of Fox’s Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? hosted by John Cena; LEGO City, an animated comedy featuring characters from the LEGO Movie franchise; and Paddington, a spinoff of the feature films with Ben Whishaw reprising his voice role as the iconic British teddy bear.

Are you excited about the All That revival? Curious about those SpongeBob spinoffs? Hit the comments with your reactions!