TVLine Items: Queer Eye Return Date, USA's Brave New World and More

The Fab Five will be back in just over a month: Queer Eye will return for Season 3 on Friday, March 15 on Netflix.

The premiere news was announced Wednesday morning via a video (watch it below), set to an upcoming single from singer Carly Rae Jepsen.

As previously reported, the Fab Five will be based out of Kansas City, Missouri, for Season 3.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* USA Network has given a straight-to-series order to Brave New World, a drama based on the Aldous Huxley novel about a utopian society that has prohibited monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Netflix has given an eight-episode order to Merry Happy Whatever, a multi-cam comedy executive-produced by and starring Dennis Quaid (Fortitude, The Art of More) as a strong-willed patriarch whose youngest daughter comes home for the holidays with a new boyfriend, per Deadline.

* Sherri Saum (The Fosters) will recur on Facebook’s upcoming drama Limetown, based on the popular podcast, per Deadline. The actress will play the boss of leading lady Jessica Biel’s character.

