FBI Spinoff: Twilight's Kellan Lutz Lands Lead Role in CBS Offshoot

Twilight alum Kellan Lutz is sinking his teeth into procedural TV, having scored a lead role on CBS’ in-the-works FBI spinoff.

FBI: Most Wanted — which has already received a series commitment from the Eye Network — will center on the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the bureau’s Most Wanted list. Lutz will play FBI Agent Crosby, an Army intelligence veteran and communications whiz who is taken under the wing of team leader Jess Lacroix (Nip/Tuck‘s Julian McMahon).

The actor joins an ensemble that includes Keisha Castle-Hughes (Game of Thrones) as FBI analyst Lynn Khanna and Alana De La Garza (Law & Order) as special agent Isobel Castile.

The pilot for FBI: Most Wanted will air later this season as a regular episode of FBI (which has already been renewed for Season 2). The project hails from Law & Order boss (and FBI creator) Dick Wolf, who will co-write the pilot with longtime L&O collaborator Rene Balcer.

Though Lutz is best known for his role as Emmett Cullen in the Twilight films, he’s popped up on the small screen several times, with credits including 90210 and The Comeback.