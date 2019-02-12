Sarah Wayne Callies to Star in NBC Drama Pilot Council of Dads

Mom’s the word for Colony‘s Sarah Wayne Callies, who has landed the matriarch role in the NBC drama pilot Council of Dads, TVLine has confirmed.

Inspired by the bestselling memoir by Bruce Feiler, Council of Dads centers on a couple — Scott and Robin (the latter of which will be played by Callies) — whose lives are thrown into upheaval when Scott gets a potentially terminal diagnosis. Facing his mortality, the pair assemble a unique group of carefully chosen friends to support their family — which includes four children — and “guide them through the ups and downs of life’s many challenges,” per the logline.

Angel vet J. August Richards and Love Is ___ alum Michele Weaver have also joined the cast as Scott’s eldest daughter Luly and oncologist Dr. Oliver Post, respectively.

Joan Rater and Tony Phelan (CBS’ Doubt) penned the script and will serve as EPs.