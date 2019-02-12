The Rookie Sneak Peek: With Whom Does Bradford Make Valentine's Plans?

Love is kinda sorta in the air this week on ABC’s The Rookie, but Officer Tim Bradford (played by Eric Winter) instead is in a Valentine’s Daze.

As the freshman drama resumes its run tonight at 10/9c, “the most dangerous day of the year” (that would be Valentine’s Day) has the team on high alert. Perhaps to lighten things up, newly single Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) invites everyone over to his improbably spacious digs for a party.

Bradford, though, this week will visit his estranged wife Isabel (Mircea Mircea) in rehab for the first time following her undercover drug bust gone wrong. As such, as seen in the sneak peek above, he’s in no mood for revelry. But maybe, just maybe, Nell Forester (returning guest star Sara Rue) — the adorable dispatcher who’s obviously sweet on Tim — can compel the sullen officer to not spend the evening alone?

Press play above to check out the crush and crusher’s latest encounter.

