TVLine Items: Miley on Drag Race, Catastrophe Premiere Date and More

Miley Cyrus is freaking out… about her guest-judge stint on the Season 11 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The singer made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday morning, sharing the above promo for the installment, airing Thursday, Feb. 28 at 9/8c on VH1.

Previous Drag Race season openers have featured music artists such as Lady Gaga and Christina Aguilera.

* The fourth and final season of Catastrophe will debut stateside Friday, March 15 on Amazon Prime. Watch a trailer below:

They need each other and we need Season 4 episodes. More @robdelaney and @sharonhorgan coming March 15. pic.twitter.com/xLPrZkYDsk — Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 12, 2019

* Season 8 of truTV’s Impractical Jokers will premiere on Thursday, March 28 at 10/9c, followed by the premiere of firehouse-set freshman comedy Tacoma FD at 10:30 pm.

* TBS have given a pilot order to Chad, a single-camera comedy created by and starring SNL‘s Nasim Pedrad as a 14-year-old Persian boy trying to fit in while reconciling his cultural identity.

* Amy Schumer’s second Netflix comedy special, Growing, will begin streaming on March 19. The footage was filmed in Dec. 2018. Watch Schumer’s announcement here:

