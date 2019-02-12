Ratings: Manifest Rises Heading Into Finale, Arrow and Bull Tie Lows

NBC’s AGT: Champions this Monday drew 10.4 million viewers and a 1.8 rating (read recap), rising 6 percent and two tenths to hit and match season highs and tie The Bachelor for the nightly win.

Leading out of that, bubble drama Manifest (6 mil/1.1) rose with its penultimate hour to deliver its best numbers in eight and five episodes.

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Bachelor (6.2 mil/1.8) was steady.

THE CW | Heading into a three-week break, Arrow (1.1 mil/0.3, get scoop on Mia and that exit) added a few eyeballs but dipped in the demo to match its series low (last set on Nov. 19). Black Lightning (960K/0.3) was steady.

FOX | The Resident (5.3 mil/1.) and The Passage (3.7 mil/0.9) were steady.

CBS | The Neighborhood (7 mil/1.3) dipped, while Man With a Plan (5.7 mil/1.1) was steady. Leading out of Celeb Big Brother (3.5 mil/0.8), Bull dipped to hit and match series lows (6.2 mil/0.7).

