The Other Two Renewed for Season 2

The Other Two is getting a Season 2: Comedy Central has renewed the freshman series, the network announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Monday.

The comedy from former SNL head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider stars Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke as brother and sister Cary and Brooke, two struggling millennials who see an opportunity to turn their lives around when their 14-year-old brother Chase (Case Walker) becomes a huge pop star overnight. Molly Shannon plays overbearing mom Pat, Ken Marino plays Chase’s new manager Streeter and Wanda Sykes plays Chase’s publicist.

Debuting last month, The Other Two currently airs Thursdays at 10:30/9:30c, after Broad City‘s final season. TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

