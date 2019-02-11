David Spade to Riff on Pop Culture in New Series to Follow The Daily Show

Comedy Central has found someone to fill its long-vacant, post-Daily Show time slot: comedy veteran David Spade.

Spade has been tapped to executive-produce and host a new series at the cable network, which will air at 11:30 pm following The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, TVLine has learned.

The still-untitled project will primarily feature Spade’s take on the pop culture news of the day via a rotating group of his comedian and celebrity friends, as well as field segments that mirror the SNL alum’s popular Instagram stories. (Spade previously hosted a short-lived Comedy Central talk show, The Showbiz Show With David Spade, that ran from 2005 to 2007.)

Since Noah took over The Daily Show from Jon Stewart in 2015, Comedy Central has struggled to fill the 11:30 pm slot with a buzzy series. The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore was cancelled in August 2016 after less than two years on the air, and its follow-up, The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, was axed after only nine months. Since then, the time slot has been home to reruns.

Spade’s late-night series will premiere later this year and will air every Monday through Thursday. Is your interest piqued?