Quotes of the Week: Supernatural, Russian Doll, Grey's, HTGAWM and More

Before the Recording Academy unveils its 61st annual Grammy Award winners tonight, we’d like to recognize the TV dialogue that was music to our ears this week.

This time around, our Quotes of the Week gallery includes a heartbreaking exchange from Supernatural‘s 300th episode, an impressive rhyming marathon on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a major double entendre on Good Trouble and some unapologetic honesty from How to Get Away With Murder‘s Annalise (as if you’d expect any other kind from her).

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Grey’s Anatomy, Schitt’s Creek, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Arrow and Russian Doll. (And speaking of Russian Doll, see which star earned Performer of the Week kudos.)

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!