Grammys 2019: Lady Gaga Performs 'Shallow' With Mark Ronson — Grade It

The 2019 Grammy Awards went off the deep end on Sunday night, courtesy of Lady Gaga‘s performance of “Shallow.”

The singer-turned-Oscar nominee was joined by musician (and “Shallow” co-writer) Mark Ronson, who accompanied Gaga on the guitar as she belted the most well-known song from A Star Is Born‘s soundtrack. (Sadly, her movie co-star Bradley Cooper, who duets with Gaga on this number in the film, was unavailable for an appearance on the broadcast.)

It’s been a busy awards season for Gaga — and for “Shallow,” too. The song has already taken home gold at the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, and it was nominated in four categories at this year’s Grammys, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

“Shallow” also received an Oscar nod for Best Original Song, along with ditties from Mary Poppins Returns, Black Panther, RBG and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. And even though Cooper didn’t join Gaga for her Grammys performance, the duo will perform “Shallow” together at the Feb. 24 Oscars ceremony, where they’re nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively.

WATCH: Lady Gaga performs her hit song Shallow, and it was simply perfect! #Grammys

