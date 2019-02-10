Grammys 2019: The 13 Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments From the Ceremony

As the Grammy Awards headed into their 61st annual ceremony on Sunday night, the sentiment across social media was generally… yawn.

After several buzzy artists declined to perform on this year’s broadcast (including Ariana Grande, quite publicly!), the 2019 Grammys weren’t inspiring much excitement among music fans. (To be fair, though, that could also be due to the award show’s insane run time. Three-and-a-half hours and then some, people.)

But in our estimation, this year’s ceremony still featured plenty of compelling performances — including impressive showings by Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile and Camila Cabello, to name a few — in addition to bold and empowering moments in the spotlight for this year’s nominated artists.

Of course, the Grammys didn’t do everything right this year. (Seriously, three-and-a-half hours.) Jennifer Lopez’s puzzling Motown tribute was among the moments we didn’t love, as was Alicia Keys’ humdrum banter with a fellow presenter and a frustrating decision in the control room.

