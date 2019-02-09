Have no fear: The “Women of Congress” are here!

This week’s Saturday Night Live envisioned the newly elected female U.S. Senators and congresswomen as a Charlie’s Angels-style fighting squad, complete with chop-socky moves and nifty opening credits. (“They wear white, but they’re not all white… and we love that.”) We’re introduced to the whole squad, including Kate McKinnon’s Nancy “Madame Clap Back” Pelosi (yes, she demonstrates her condescending Trump clap), Melissa Villaseñor’s Alexandria “I Say What I Meme” Ocasio-Cortez and Ego Nwodim’s Muslim congresswoman Ilhan “Get the Hi-Job Done” Omar. (Her tagline: “When Ted Cruz sees me, he crosses the street.”)

They get a Charlie’s Angels-style phone call from President Trump, congratulating himself — of course — for America electing more female members of Congress than ever before. But the ladies aren’t ready to let him take the credit: They scream at the phone speaker, until someone finally busts it to bits with a baseball bat. Leslie Jones’ Maxine Waters steps up to deliver the knockout punch: “And you’re not rich!”

Press PLAY on the video below to watch SNL‘s “Women of Congress,” and then drop your thoughts on tonight’s episode — how’s Halsey doing as host so far? — in the comments.