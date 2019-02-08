TVLine Items: Sleepy Vet to Expanse, Leaving Neverland Premiere and More

Sleepy Hollow alumna Lyndie Greenwood is headed to space: The actress will play Dr. Elvi Okoye on Season 4 of the Syfy-turned-Amazon Prime drama The Expanse. The actress announced her casting via Instagram.

Since wrapping her run as Sleepy Hollow‘s Jenny Mills, Greenwood has guested on S.W.A.T. and recurred on Star.

Amazon has not yet announced a premiere date for The Expanse‘s return.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Leaving Neverland, a two-part documentary that explores the separate but parallel experiences of two young boys who were befriended by Michael Jackson, will air Sunday, March 3, and Monday, March 4, on HBO.

* Epix will serve as the Stateside home of Belgravia, Downton Abbey boss Julian Fellowes’ six-part series about secrets and dishonor among the upper echelon of London society in the 19th century. Casting is underway, with an eye on a spring production start date.

* Season 2 of Tin Star, starring Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks, will be released Friday, March 8 on Amazon. Watch trailer:

