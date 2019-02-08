Ratings: Supernatural Hits Highs With #300, Biggest Bang Audience in a Year

The CW’s Supernatural with its landmark 300th episode drew 1.64 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, up 17 and 25 percent week-to-week to mark its best numbers since last May’s season finale.

TVLine readers gave BDW’s return an average grade of “A.”

Leading out of that, Legacies (1.15 mil/0.4, read recap) ticked up to match its best numbers thus far.

Elsewhere….

CBS | The Big Bang Theory (14 mil/2.6) hit season highs, delivering its biggest audience in a year and its best rating since March 8. Young Sheldon (12.1 mil/2.0) similarly hit season highs. Leading out of Celeb Big Brother (4.8 mil/1.1), SWAT (5 mil/0.8) ticked down.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6.8 mil/1.5, read recap) slipped two tenths to match its all-time demo low. Million Little Things (5.3 mil/1.0, read recap) dipped a tenth to its lowest Thursday rating so far. HTGAWM (2.7 mil/0.6, read recap) was flat.

NBC | Titan Games (4.7 mil/1.0) dipped for a fifth straight week, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine (3 mil/0.9) ticked up and Will & Grace (3.1 mil/0.8) was steady. SVU (4.2 mil/0.8) dipped.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.