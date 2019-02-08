black-ish Adds Octavia Spencer for Black History Month Episode

To commemorate Black History Month this year, black-ish is getting a little help from a star of The Help.

Octavia Spencer will appear in the Feb. 26 episode, TVLine has learned exclusively. Details about the storyline are being kept secret, but we know the Oscar-winning actress will play herself in an installment directed by series star/producer Tracee Ellis Ross.

The episode, titled “Black History Month,” centers on Dre’s ire that Jack and Diane are receiving the same type of minimal education about Black History Month that he did when he was a child. And when Papa Johnson takes his complaints up with the twins’ school, he winds up giving a presentation on black history during a school assembly.

In addition to her film career, which also includes Hidden Figures and The Shape of Water, Spencer has a robust TV resumé. She has had roles on Red Band Society, The Big Bang Theory, Mom and Ugly Betty, among other series. She’s currently starring in and producing Madam C.J. Walker, a Netflix limited series about the pioneer in black haircare, and Are You Sleeping, an Apple thriller about America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts.