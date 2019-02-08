Big Little Lies Sets Season 2 Premiere at HBO — The Ladies Plot in New Photo

Time to book a return trip to Monterey: Season 2 of the Emmy-winning drama Big Little Lies will debut in June on HBO, the network has announced.

HBO on Friday also released a new Season 2 photo — which you can see above — showing Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata and Bonnie following the “unfortunate” death of Celeste’s abusive husband Perry in the Season 1 finale.

Season 2 also brings the arrival of Meryl Streep, who joins the cast as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of the deceased Perry. (We’re guessing she has some tough questions for Celeste.) Season 1 stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Adam Scott are all set to reprise their roles, with American Horror Story veteran Denis O’Hare joining the ensemble as a new character named Ira Farber.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Big Little Lies Season 2, and then share your early predictions in the comments.