Grey's Anatomy's Jerrika Hinton Eyes Lead Role in Amazon's Nazi Hunt Drama

Grey’s Anatomy alum Jerrika Hinton is nearing a deal to join Oscar winner Al Pacino and Jack & Bobby’s Logan Lerman in The Hunt, Amazon’s 10-episode Nazi hunter-themed drama series from executive producer Jordan Peele, TVLine has confirmed.

The Hunt takes place in 1977 New York City, and follows a “diverse band of Nazi hunters” who discover that “hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S.” Pacino will play the play mentor to Lerman’s Jonah Heidelbaum, who sets out to find his grandmother’s murderer and soon finds himself swept up in the Nazi-hunting organization.

Hinton, meanwhile, is poised to play Millie Malone, a dynamic and gutsy FBI agent who finds herself marginalized because of her race and gender. The fact that she’s so assertive hasn’t won her any admirers among the FBI’s old boy hierarchy

Hinton most recently starred in Alan Ball’s one-and-done HBO drama Here and Now.