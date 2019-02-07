Once Upon a Time's Ginnifer Goodwin to Star in Twilight Zone 'Origin' Episode

Ginnifer Goodwin is the latest TV vet to make a pit-stop in The Twilight Zone. The Once Upon a Time vet has signed on to guest star in an episode of the CBS All Access revival, which is set to premiere on April 1.

Goodwin will appear in the episode titled “Point of Origin” alongside Star Trek: Discovery‘s James Frain and Gotham‘s Zabryna Guevara. The actress recently shot an episode of another forthcoming anthology series, Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.

Get Out auteur Jordan Peele is among Twilight Zone‘s executive producers, and he’ll also serve as the show’s narrator and host. Previously announced Season 1 guest stars include Mindy Project‘s Ike Barinholtz, The Exorcist‘s John Cho, American Horror Story‘s Taissa Farmiga, House of Cards‘ Greg Kinnear, Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani, Parks and Rec‘s Adam Scott, Fargo‘s Alison Tolman, 2 Dope Queens‘ Jessica Williams and The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun.