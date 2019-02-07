Anna Camp to Headline NBC's Untitled Church Choir Comedy Pilot

Anna Camp has snapped up a pitch perfect pilot season gig. The actress-singer has signed on to star in NBC’s currently-untitled, single-camera, church choir-themed comedy pilot (fka All Together Now), TVLine has learned.

The potential series — from EPs Lesley Wake Webster (Speechless), Jason Winer (Single Parents) and actor/producer Bradley Whitford — centers on a rural church choir that gets the director it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy League music professor stumbles through their door. Camp will portray Ginny, a waitress and divorced mother who plays the piano for the church and is the de facto director of the choir.

Camp’s numerous TV credits include The Mindy Project, How I Met Your Mother, True Blood, The Good Wife, Good Girls Revolt and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.