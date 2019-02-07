Bones' Emily Deschanel Tapped for Major Animal Kingdom Season 4 Arc

Emily Deschanel has found her next small-screen role — and Temperance Brennan she is not.

The Bones alumna has joined TNT’s Animal Kingdom for a major Season 4 arc, our sister site Deadline reports. She will recur as Angela, a recovering drug addict and the former best friend of Julia, Pope’s late twin sister.

Described as a “scrappy and manipulative” junkie, Angela will arrive at the Cody house after her recent release from prison, in an attempt to get back into the family’s good graces. Given her history as Julia’s partner in drug abuse, Angela is hated by J and is under suspicion by Smurf — though that won’t stop her from trying to seduce Pope.

Deschanel’s Animal Kingdom gig marks her first major TV role since Bones‘ 12-season run ended in 2017 (though she did lend her voice to a 2018 episode of the just-renewed Simpsons.)

Animal Kingdom‘s third season — which centered around the aftermath of Baz’s death — wrapped on Aug. 21. A Season 4 premiere date has yet to be announced.

Your thoughts on Deschanel’s casting? Drop ’em in the comments below!