Simpsons Renewed Through Season 32

This calls for a celebratory drink at Moe’s: Fox on Wednesday renewed The Simpsons for two more seasons — through Season 32. The renewal will bring Homer & Co. to an unprecedented 713 episodes.

The Simpsons previously surpassed Gunsmoke (635) as the scripted series with the most episodes under its belt back in Season 29. It marked the occasion with a duel between Maggie and Gunsmoke‘s Marshal Matt Dillon (which you can watch here).

In light of the historic renewal, Homer Simpson put out the following statement, which reads, “Woo hoo! 32 Seasons! Watch your back, Meet the Press.”

The Simpsons‘ pick-up follows renewals for Fox’s unscripted series The Masked Singer (Season 2) and So You Think You Can Dance (Season 16). TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has thusly been updated.

In addition to The Simpsons, Fox’s animated slate will include two new entries during the 2019-20 season: Bless the Harts, featuring the voice talent of SNL‘s Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, and Duncanville, featuring Parks and Rec‘s Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones. Still awaiting renewal are fellow Sunday-night ‘toons Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers (though both are likely to return).

