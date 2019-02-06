Ratings: Trump's State of the Union Address Eyes Uptick Versus 2018

President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union address on Tuesday night drew a slightly bigger crowd than his first based on early numbers, which would buck a trend as these things go.

Across ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, the SOTU amassed 20.4 million total viewers, up 3 percent from the same measure a year ago. (Obama and Clinton’s second SOTUs drew smaller crowds than their firsts, whereas George W. Bush saw gains.)

Trump’s first SOTU wound up reporting a total audience of 45.6 million once the cable networks were added in, while his 2017 address to a joint congressed drew 47.7 million. Check back later once those numbers trickle in.

Among Tuesday’s sparse alternate fare….

ABC | American Housewife christened its new home with 4.7 million viewers (its largest audience since April) and a 0.8 demo rating (down two tenths from its fall average and marking a series low). Housewife was also of course off sharply from The Conners‘ average (7.5 mil/1.6) in the Tuesday leadoff spot. The Kids Are Alright in turn slipped to an audience low (3.8 mil) while steady in the demo (with a 0.8).

THE CW | The Flash (1.95 mil/0.7, read recap) was steady, Roswell (1.21 mil/0.4) ticked up.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (6.4 mil/1.4) slipped from last week’s 8 o’clock installment yet led all entertainment programs in both measures.

