Mom Renewed for Seasons 7 and 8

CBS just dropped one heck of a Mom-shell, renewing the Chuck Lorre comedy for a seventh and eighth season, TVLine has learned.

Mom stars Allison Janney and Anna Faris as Bonnie and Christy Plunkett, a mother-daughter duo battling various addictions, from alcohol to gambling. Janney’s work on the show has twice earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series in 2014 and 2015.

“We’re exceptionally proud to have Mom on our air; a high-quality, signature comedy with characters viewers love, that also brings strength and stability to our lineup,” Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “Under Chuck Lorre’s extraordinary leadership and with his outstanding writing and production team, we look forward to having Mom on CBS for many years to come.”

Adds Thom Sherman, Sr. Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment, “We’re fortunate to have the gifted talents of Anna and Allison, with their wit, intelligence and incomparable comic skill, heading up such a brilliant cast on this noteworthy series.”

TVLine’s renewal scorecard has been updated to reflect Mom‘s double renewal. New episodes currently air Thursdays at 9/8c. Your hopes for the next two seasons? Drop ’em in a comment below.