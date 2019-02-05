MacGyver Casts Jack's Replacement

MacGyver isn’t wasting any time replacing George Eads’ recently departed Jack Dalton.

The CBS procedural has tapped Levy Tran (The Haunting of Hill House, Shameless) for a recurring role, with the potential to become co-lead opposite Lucas Till, our sister site Deadline reports.

Tran will make her debut in the Feb. 15 episode as Desiree Nguyen (aka Desi), who joins the Phoenix Foundation to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions. Though Desi will begin as a recurring character, CBS has an option to make her a series regular, should the show be renewed for Season 4.

According to Deadline, Tran’s character will have previously worked with Eads’ Jack off-screen.

As previously reported, Eads stormed off the series’ Atlanta set in October following an unspecified altercation during production of an episode. He eventually returned to the set. Eads had reportedly been asking to be released from his long-term contract in order to return to Los Angeles (where his young daughter resides). His final episode aired on Feb. 1, when Jack bid the team adieu to embark on a top-secret mission.

New episodes of MacGyver air Fridays at 8/7c on CBS.

Your thoughts on MacGyver‘s new recruit? Drop ’em in the comments section below.