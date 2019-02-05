grown-ish Renewed for Season 3

Junior year is officially a go for grown-ish: Freeform has renewed its black-ish spinoff for a third season, the cable net announced Tuesday.

Currently in the midst of Season 2, grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi as college student Zoey Johnson, who navigates the ups and downs of higher education alongside her best friends. In the show’s second season, Zoey and her classmates have returned to CalU with confidence and swagger after learning from the mistakes of their freshman year — but they quickly realize they’re not as grown as they think.

The ensemble includes Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Luka Sabbat, Deon Cole, Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey. (And it’s a good week to be the Bailey sisters: On Sunday, they kicked off Super Bowl 53 with a performance of “America the Beautiful,” which TVLine readers gave an average grade of “B+”.)

New episodes of grown-ish air Wednesdays at 8/7c on Freeform. The show’s Season 3 pickup has been added to our Cable Renewal Scorecard.

Jazzed to hear that grown-ish will be back? Drop a comment!