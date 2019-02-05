Good Trouble Renewed for Season 2

Callie and Mariana will be getting into plenty more Good Trouble: Freeform has renewed the Fosters spinoff for Season 2, the network announced on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena.

The offshoot stars Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez as siblings Callie and Mariana Adams Foster, respectively, who were first introduced to viewers on the long-running drama The Fosters. Picking up with the young women shortly after their college graduations, Callie and Mariana are now twentysomethings who have moved to Los Angeles, where they reside in a communal living space with a diverse group of tenants. While Callie is clerking for a federal judge, Mariana works at a male-dominated tech company.

The cast also features Tommy Martinez (Riverdale), Zuri Adele (Under the Dome), Sherry Cola (I Love Dick) and Roger Bart (Revenge, Desperate Housewives). Fosters family members stopping by for a visit during Season 1 include Teri Polo (aka Stef), Sherri Saum (Lena), Noah Centineo (Jesus), David Lambert (Brandon) and Hayden Byerly (Jude). (Get scoop on the moms’ guest spot, airing tonight, here.)

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup.

