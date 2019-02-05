A Billions Star Has Entered the Pilot Season Fray in a Big Way — What Does This Mean for [Spoiler]?

Is a key member of the Billions cast cashing out?

TVLine has learned that one of the Showtime drama’s original ‘core four’ — Malin Akerman — has made herself available for broadcast TV’s current pilot season. And we’re told the offers, some of which would conflict with a potential fifth season of Billions, are pouring in.

A Showtime spokesperson, however, insists that should Billions snag a Season 5 (the show’s fourth season bows Sunday, March 17), Akerman will remain a part of the show, albeit on a recurring basis. The rep notes that the network adjusted the actress’ long-term contract to enable her to also pursue other series work.

On Billions Season 3, Akerman’s character, Lara Axelrod, finalized her divorce from Damian Lewis’ Bobby “Axe” Axelrod.