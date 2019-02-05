S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Clark Gregg Teases His 'Very Mysterious' Season 6 Role

On the heels of the first Season 6 promo that confirmed he is not done with Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Clark Gregg has shed some light on the nature of his — if not Coulson’s — “return.”

Appearing in a Marvel.com video Q&A, Gregg said that his Season 6 experience was “very strange, very strange,” seeing as he is — SPOILER ALERT — not playing the Phil Coulson we know and love. And to be clear, for the parsers of words out there, he is not playing Coulson at all.

“[Coulson] became a very familiar skin in a way, so to find myself playing this other, very mysterious person, who is not Phil Coulson… and the mystery of who that person is, and why he looks like that, is something they have done groundbreaking, wild stuff with, that I’m really lucky to play.”

Watch the full, short video above, then get to speculating on who/what Gregg is playing in Season 6, which arrives this summer.