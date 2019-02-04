At the risk of diagnosing too early, things are looking bleak for The Resident‘s Julian Booth.

Tonight’s episode of the Fox drama (8/7c) will at last revisit the car crash that sent Julian’s vehicle into a river last November, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at the harrowing hour.

In the video embedded above, Devon gets a grim update on Julian’s whereabouts, learning from Conrad that her car was found in Atlanta’s Chattahoochee River. But Julian herself has yet to be found, and despite Conrad’s attempts to reassure Devon, the young doctor remains skeptical that Julian is safe and sound.

Later in the episode, Devon will go on a solo mission to learn what really happened to Julian — but unbeknownst to Devon, QuoVadis slimeball Gordon Page has already made him a person of interest in the police investigation.

Elsewhere in Monday’s installment, Conrad will help a med student in need of a triple-organ transplant and Nic will make a rash decision regarding her sister, while Mina and AJ try to persuade Dr. Bell to end Chastain Park’s relationship with QuoVadis.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch our sneak peek in full, then drop a comment with your thoughts!