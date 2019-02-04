TVLine Items: Goop Lands on Netflix, Stargirl Adds Fosters Vet and More

Netflix is getting into Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

The lifestyle brand will launch an untitled docuseries this fall on the streaming giant, our sister site Variety reports.

The 30-minute episodes, hosted by Goop’s editors, chief content officer Elise Loehnen and Paltrow herself, will bring together experts, doctors and researchers to explore physical and spiritual wellness issues.

* Meg DeLacy (The Fosters) and Jake Austin Walker (Rectify) have joined DC Universe’s upcoming Stargirl series as Cindy Burman, the daughter of the Justice Society of America’s longtime enemy Dragon King, and an undisclosed character.

* Power creator Courtney Kemp and HBO are developing Dirty Thirty, a one-hour drama that starts as the story of a cop family and ends as the story of a crime wave infecting the highest levels of municipal government, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Rosanna Arquette (Ray Donovan) has joined the cast of Netflix’s Cuckoo’s Nest prequel Ratched in a recurring role, star/EP Sarah Paulson announced on Instagram:

