Criminal Minds: Jane Lynch Set for 'Beautiful' Final-Season Encore

Criminal Minds viewers will get at least one more visit from Reid’s mother before the long-running CBS drama fades to black after next season.

As Jane Lynch shared on Twitter, she is back on set right now for an episode that will air during Criminal Minds‘ 15th and final season, which will run 10 episodes.

This marks the ninth appearance for Lynch, who last guested in the Season 12 finale, when Reid’s nemesis, Cat Adams (played by Aubrey Plaza), held Diana hostage.

Showrunner Erica Messer tells TVLine that Diana’s final-season return is “related to a revelation” that comes during the Season 14 finale, airing this Wednesday at 10/9c.

Though Diana remains as “unpredictable” as ever, “In some moments of clarity, she’s able to be a really good Mom to Reid,” Messer previews. “It’s a really beautiful way to bring them back together.”

