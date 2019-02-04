Chicago Med Video: Will Lies About His (Stolen?!) Gun in Front of Natalie

Remember that gun that Chicago Med‘s Will promised Natalie he would get rid of? Well, someone else has taken care of it for him!

In the above exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), the docs discover that his car was broken into — and the incident wasn’t random. The hospital security guard theorizes that the criminal(s) targeted Will, specifically, since his vehicle was the only one affected. Will rummages through the trunk to discover that the case containing his gun is missing, but he keeps that fact to himself and claims that nothing was taken.

That lie doesn’t bode well for Will’s recently rekindled relationship with Natalie, who declares in the video, “I’m just happy you’re back home and the whole gun thing is behind us.” The official synopsis also warns that “she begins to question his suspect behavior” after he “withholds some important information” from her.

Elsewhere in the episode, “Dr. Choi comes to some difficult conclusions involving April over a patient’s care,” and “an incident in the OR involving Dr. Bekker at the hands of Dr. Rhodes may have serious implications.”

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Will’s secret.