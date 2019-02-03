Super Bowl 2019: Spectrum Customers Sacked by Game Day Outage

Subscribers to Charter Communications’ Spectrum cable and Internet service are angrily throwing a flag on the play, as a Sunday service outage sacked their plans to watch the Super Bowl on CBS.
As of 4 pm Pacific Time, customers were still railing at Spectrum via Twitter, using the hashtag #SpectrumOutage. The service provider (aka “America’s fastest growing TV, Internet and Voice company”) has yet to offer a public explanation/status update, other than telling some complainants that the issue is “being looked into.”
Review a sampling of angry tweets (plus one threat of a class action lawsuit) below, and tell us if you are/were part of the affected areas.